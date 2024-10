ACCT Philly and BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter campaign has $10 adoption fees ACCT Philly and BISSELL Pet Foundation think now is a great time to find a new furry companion. The “Empty the Shelter" campaign starts Tuesday and runs through Oct. 15. Adoption fees are just $10 for any dog, cat or critter. The $10 fee also applies to all the animals in foster care.