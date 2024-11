60,000 Wawa tumblers recalled due to metal straw If you bought a tumbler from Wawa recently, you may want to stop using it. About 60,000 of these tumblers are being recalled because the metal straw can cut your hand or mouth. At least four people say they've been cut. The 24-ounce tumblers were sold at Wawa stores in our area in August. If you have one of the tumblers, don't return it to Wawa.