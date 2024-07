6-part docuseries “Mafia Spies” premieres on Paramount + It was a critical moment in our nation's history that sounds like the stuff of movies and fiction. It involved spies, gangsters, mistresses; Frank Sinatra, JFK, and even James Bond. Using recently declassified material, a new Paramount+ docuseries “Mafia Spies," unravels one of the most bizarre espionage plots in history. The six-part docuseries premieres today.