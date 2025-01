28th Street is closed after water main break in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood Water took over a street in Grays Ferry after a main broke Friday evening. Our Chopper was over 28th and Dickenson. The Philadelphia Water Department said the 16-inch main broke around 7:30 p.m. sending water gushing. Crews spent hours trying to shut things off. 28th Street is closed while repairs are made. We're still working to learn how many people are affected by the break.