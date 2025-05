2025 Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta kicks off third straight year on Cooper River in New Jersey Event organizers said 61 teams are competing at Dad Vail this year. CBS News Philadelphia saw teams from California, Florida and even a few schools in Canada. They have more than 1,000 participants ready to race on the Cooper River. Every rower our crews talked with said this is just such a big event, one they always have marked on their calendar at the start of the season