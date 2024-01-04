Watch CBS News

2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show: 1,000-pound butter sculpture revealed

The Pennsylvania Farm Show and State Fair begin this weekend in Harrisburg and that means the reveal of a buttery tradition. This is a time-lapse video of artists churning out the butter sculpture. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/3TPbFnU
