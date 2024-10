$20,000 reward offered for information about deadly stabbing at a gas station in West Philadelphia Philadelphia police are offering $20,000 to anyone who has information about a deadly stabbing in West Philadelphia early Friday morning. It happened at a gas station on North 63rd Street. Police said before 5:30 a.m. a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Nobody has been arrested and the weapon hasn't been found.