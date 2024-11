2 question-and-answer sessions about twice-a-week trash pickup for Philadelphians | Digital Brief The city is preparing to launch a pilot program adding a second trash day for areas south of Callowhill Street between the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers. Residents can join a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. or an in-person meeting at 6:30 p.m. to learn more. Jim Donovan has your morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.