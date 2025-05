2 men from N.J. Army Reserves being hailed heroes after saving potential carjacking victim The two men were driving in Waterford Township, New Jersey, on Thursday morning when they saw a 59-year-old woman being assaulted. According to police, the assault started when the woman stopped to help a man who had crashed his car. But when she did, the man hopped into her car, strangled her and tried to carjack her.