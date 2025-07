2-alarm house fire destroys historic 240-year-old home in East Bradford Township, Chester County Flames devastated this historic 240-year-old home in East Bradford Township. Firefighters from West Chester and Goshen battled the blaze for several hours on the 900 block of Centennial Drive. Most of the home was destroyed. Everything was under control shortly. All members of the house made it out safely. Five firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion.