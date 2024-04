2.6 magnitude aftershock hits New Jersey; almost 50 aftershocks since last Friday's earthquake It's been five days since an earthquake rocked New Jersey and the rest of the region. Now more aftershocks are still shaking the ground. The latest aftershock happened Wednesday morning. The USGS said the 2.6 magnitude quake was centered outside Gladstone — Somerset County. READ MORE: https://cbsloc.al/4aR8262