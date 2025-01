17-year-old to be charged in connection with murder of Simon Gratz student Devin Weedon Philadelphia Police said a second arrest was made in the murder of Devin Weedon, the 15-year-old Simon Gratz High School student who was shot and killed on his way to school in 2023. A 17-year-old will be charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with Weedon's murder, according to police. The teen's identity hasn't been released.