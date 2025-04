$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Northeast Philadelphia ShopRite on Oxford Avenue We have a millionaire in our midst. We learned today, a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the ShopRite on Oxford Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday night. The venue where the ticket was purchased is going to make out well too. The ShopRite will receive a $5.000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.