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Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

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Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Photos from Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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