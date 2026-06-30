Shelton Mercer III donates $250K to "future of Philadelphia"
Philadelphia native Shelton Mercer III donated $250,000 — with a check made out to "the future of Philadelphia" as he launched the Mercer Outcomes and Innovation Fund. The fund will support local innovators and community groups, including Sharing Excess, City Year Philadelphia and the African American Chamber of Commerce.
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon
Mercer Outcomes & Innovation Fund Launches in Philly
Photo by HughE Dillon