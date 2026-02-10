Watch CBS News
Pictures

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern" at Live! Casino in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
dsc-1572.jpg
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1592.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1612.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1655.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1813.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1821.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1824.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1826.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1829.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1830.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1836.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

Jill Scott listening party for new album "To Whom This May Concern"

dsc-1837.jpg
HughE Dillon

  Photos by HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue