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Philadelphia's Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts unveils reimagined campus

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

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People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus

People celebrate the opening of the new Mann Center campus
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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