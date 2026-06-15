Philadelphia's Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts unveils reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon
Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts' reimagined campus
Photo by HughE Dillon