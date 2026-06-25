The Garden at City Tavern opens in Old City Philadelphia
Created in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, City Tavern offers handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine in a relaxed open-air setting Thursdays through Sundays.
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon
Garden at City Tavern opens
Photo by HughE Dillon