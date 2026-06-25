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The Garden at City Tavern opens in Old City Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

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People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Created in celebration of America's 250th anniversary, City Tavern offers handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine in a relaxed open-air setting Thursdays through Sundays.

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Garden at City Tavern opens

People pose for photos at City Tavern Garden
HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

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