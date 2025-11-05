Watch CBS News
Pictures

Allen Iverson receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia

Allen Iverson Receives an Icon Award from WTC Philadelphia
HughE Dillon

Photos by HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue