Watch CBS News
Local News

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
dsc-0041.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0012.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0024.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0027.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0034.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0041.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0050.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0051.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0057.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0066.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0070.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0092.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

Alex's Lemonade: The Lemon Ball

dsc-0094.jpg
Photo by HughE Dillon

Photo by HughE Dillon

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue