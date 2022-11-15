Andrew Kozak CBS Philadelphia

Meteorologist Andrew Kozak's interest in weather began at the age of 4, all because of a giant stocking. Sounds funny, but that's actually what was used to create the iconic tornado in "The Wizard Of Oz." In fact, Andrew never really cared to watch the rest of the movie once the color kicked in; he wore out the VHS tape rewinding to the tornado part over and over again!

Born and raised in Staten Island, N.Y., Andrew graduated from the State University of NY at Oneonta with a degree in meteorology and internship experience at WABC in New York City. Six days after graduating, he was out at his first on-air job in Casper, Wyo., forecasting the weather and cohosting the morning show for the ABC affiliate.

Since then, he spent the better part of the last two decades tracking severe storms, tornadoes, floods and blizzards in Wichita, Tulsa, Memphis and Columbus, Ohio. He also spent some time helping out weather teams in Austin and Kansas City. He has co-hosted an entertainment show and hosted numerous entertainment, travel and celebrity segments as well.

Andrew joined the CBS 3 team in September 2022 and says he's excited to forecast the weather for the Delaware Valley, get involved in the community — and be "right down the road" from family.

Out of the studio, you can find Andrew exploring Philadelphia, eating his way through the city, working out (mainly because of all the eating), volunteering and testing his amateur chef skills. During college, he worked at a few high-end restaurants in N.Y., where he learned some culinary tricks from some of the best Italian chefs in the industry.

You can find Andrew on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.