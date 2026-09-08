Zymire Hughes extradited back to Philadelphia for allegedly terrorizing people in Chucky-style mask

Zymire Hughes, the man accused of terrorizing at least a half-dozen people while wearing a Chucky-style mask in Center City, has been extradited to Philadelphia, police said.

Authorities said Hughes, 22, returned to Philly and was arraigned Sunday night.

Hughes was arrested Aug. 25 at an apartment complex in southeast Las Vegas and was being held in the Clark County Detention Center, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Hughes faces several charges, including aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other related offenses.

Hughes allegedly chased and threatened at least half a dozen people near City Hall on Aug. 12 in a Chucky-style mask. Hughes ran up to multiple people, attempting to scare and antagonize them, police said. Investigators claimed Hughes asked one woman if she was "ready to die."

After the threats, Hughes fled to Suburban Station before eventually traveling to Nevada, according to police.

Court records show a judge set bail at $100,000, which Hughes has not yet posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.