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Woman describes confronting man in Chucky-style mask who chased her in Philadelphia: "OK, well, let's fight"

By
Lilia Luciano
Lilia Luciano
Anchor and Correspondent, "CBS News 24/7"
Lilia Luciano is an award-winning journalist and CBS News 24/7 anchor and correspondent based in New York City. Luciano is the recipient of multiple journalism awards, including a Walter Cronkite Award, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and five regional Emmys.
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Lilia Luciano

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A woman in Philadelphia described her terrifying encounter with a man who police say threatened and chased six people last week within a half hour while wearing a Chucky-style mask.

Jameka Wilson said she decided to confront the individual who chased her.

"I figured it was smart to turn around and face him," she recalled. "I was like, 'OK, well, let's fight.' I put my hands up. I covered my face."

Wilson told CBS News she kicked the man, who police described as between 16 and 25 years old, "in the middle of the chest" and he "stumbled back" before running away.

philadelphia-police.jpg
Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man they say chased at least a half dozen people last week within a half hour while wearing a Chucky-style mask. Philadelphia Police

Luanda Marinho told CBS News Philadelphia that she encountered the suspect when she was meeting her friend.

"He starts asking, 'Do you guys want to race me? I bet I am faster than you. Want to race me?' He asked a few times, but none of us acknowledged him. Very weird," Marinho said.

Another woman told police the masked suspect asked her if she was "ready to die" while she was on an early morning jog.

"He chases her, gets in front of her. 'Are you ready to die?' He makes that statement twice. Then she proceeds to run away from him. She injured herself in the process," Capt. Jason Smith of the Philadelphia Police Department said regarding the incident.

Philadelphia police did not say if the suspect physically harmed anyone.

"Some people may find this situation to be funny. Rest assured, we do not," Smith said. "We're taking this very seriously. We are going to find this individual."

The person could face charges of terroristic threats, harassment and intimidation.

Kelsie Hoffman contributed to this report.

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