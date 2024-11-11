Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler named finalist for NL Cy Young Award

Wildfire smoke impacting Delaware Valley, Biden to meet with Trump this week, more news

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was named a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award on Monday night along with Paul Skenes of the Pirates and Chris Sale of the Braves.

The Phillies season ended short in the playoffs in the NLDS to the New York Mets, but Wheeler finished 2024 by posting some of the best numbers of his career at 34 years old.

In 32 regular season games, Wheeler went 16-7 in 2024 and recorded a career-best 2.57 ERA, which ranked second in the NL only behind Sale.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 31: Zack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

Wheeler ranked first in the NL with a .96 WHIP and made his second-career All-Star game. He also struck out 224 batters, which ranked second in the NL behind Sale. The 224 strikeouts in 2024 were the second-most Wheeler has recorded in a season in his 10-year career. He had 247 in 2021, where he was also named a Cy Young finalist.

In 2021, Wheeler finished second in NL Cy Young voting but lost to then-Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes.

The Phillies haven't had a pitcher win the Cy Young Award since Roy Halladay in 2010.

The MLB will announce the winners of the AL and NL Cy Young Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20.