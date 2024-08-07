Video shows Zach Bryan fans sheltering at Lincoln Financial Field from storms during Philadelphia concert

Strong storms in Philadelphia delay Zach Bryan concert at Lincoln Financial Field

Strong storms in Philadelphia delay Zach Bryan concert at Lincoln Financial Field

Strong storms in Philadelphia delay Zach Bryan concert at Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Country star Zach Bryan once remarked on social media that he was a Philadelphia Eagles fan because his grandfather "hated the [Dallas] Cowboys."

On Tuesday, Bryan brought his The Quittin' Time Tour to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles call home. But first, he and the crowd had to wait out some downpours that dropped several inches of rain across the Philadelphia region.

The storms Tuesday night dropped as much as 7 inches of rain in Delran, across the Delaware River.

Before 9 p.m., the Linc's official accounts told fans inside the stadium to take shelter away from the open seats as severe weather moved through. The gates to the stadium were temporarily closed.

Severe weather is still in the area at this time – for your safety, please remain sheltered in place away from the open seating areas.



We will provide further updates as we receive them. — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) August 7, 2024

Concertgoers had to shelter in place for over an hour until around 10:20 p.m.

Videos and pictures from fans Shawn Surman and Edgar Anderson showed the rain didn't send fans home — with many down in front of the stage as a lighter rain continued to fall into the night.

Rain didn't stop these fans from enjoying the Zach Bryan concert on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia. Edgar Anderson

Bryan has another night booked at the Linc on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the weather should cooperate. There is only a chance of scattered showers in the area.

Bryan showed Philly some love earlier this year when he chose McGlinchey's, on 15th Street near Spruce, as one of 23 bars to play a sneak peek of his album "The Great American Bar Scene," released July 4.