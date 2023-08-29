Country music star Zach Bryan bringing The Quittin Time Tour to the Linc in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Country music star Zach Bryan -- and Philadelphia Eagles fan -- is bringing The Quittin Time Tour to Lincoln Financial Field in 2024. Bryan will headline at the Linc on Aug. 7, 2024, with Turnpike Troubadours and Levi Turner as the openers.

Bryan released his fourth full-length album, self-titled "Zach Bryan," last Friday. The album features collaborations with The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, The War and Treat and Sierra Ferrell.

The tour will also see Bryan perform with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, The Middle East, Ferrell and Matt Maeson.

Registration for the The Quittin Time Tour is open now. https://t.co/yNDL03dArj



Presale will start on September 6th @ 10am local time and go through September 7th @ 10pm local.



Public on sale starts September 8th at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/f5QA8aG3l1 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 28, 2023

The stadium tour kicks off on March 6 at the United Center in Chicago and will end on Dec. 14, at the BOK Center in Bryan's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll play at football stadiums in Denver, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Atlanta, Tampa, Arlington, Texas, and Minneapolis.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 8.