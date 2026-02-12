Man pleads guilty to murdering wife's parents in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania

A man pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering his in-laws at their home in a gated 55-plus community in Palmer Township in June 2025, prosecutors said.

Xiaomin Fei of Nazareth pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Robert and Gretchen Ackerman, Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta said.

Fei used a hammer to break a window and force his way into the Ackermans' home around 7 p.m. on June 3, 2025, on Glasgow Way, according to investigators. He was married to their daughter, who the DA said was at her parents' home with her two children at the time. The DA said she called the police to report that her husband was attempting to kill her and her children.

Investigators said Fei confronted the Ackermans in their kitchen after he broke into their home before he fatally shot them.

Palmer Township police arrested Fei, who they said had a gun, at the Ackermans' home.

Fei was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, the DA said.