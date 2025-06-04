Man charged with shooting, killing in-laws in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, DA says

Suspect charged with shooting and killing his in-laws in Northampton County

Suspect charged with shooting and killing his in-laws in Northampton County

Suspect charged with shooting and killing his in-laws in Northampton County

A man is facing homicide charges after he allegedly shot and killed his in-laws at their home in a gated 55-plus community in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, Tuesday night.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the home on Glasgow Way in Northampton County around 7 p.m. and shot his mother-in-law and father-in-law with a gun he purchased earlier that day.

Police arrested the alleged shooter at the scene.

Northampton County DA Stephen Baratta said the suspect's wife and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt, police said.

The suspect had been served with divorce papers within the past 24 hours, police said.

He has been charged with two counts of homicide.

Palmer Township Police Chief Wayne Smith said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.