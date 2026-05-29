South Jersey 12-year-old boy on life support after being hit in neck with baseball during pregame warmups

A boy in South Jersey is on life support after being hit with a baseball in the neck earlier this week.

Since then, the Maple Shade baseball community and beyond have been offering support to the family and praying for a miracle for 12-year-old Xavier Taylor.

CBS News Philadelphia exclusively interviewed Xavier's father, Gregory Taylor, on Friday outside Cooper University Hospital, where the family has been since Tuesday.

Taylor said his son was walking back to the dugout after warming up Tuesday with his Maple Shade Youth Baseball rec team when he was hit with a ball thrown by another player.

"An unpredicted ball got loose from one of the players and struck him in his neck and he collapsed on the ground," said Taylor, who's a retired firefighter and immediately rushed to help his son. He called it a freak accident and says there is no one to blame.

Xavier was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition and on a ventilator. Taylor said the family has been overwhelmed by love, support, and prayers from the community and they believe a miracle can save their middle child.

"The outpouring of love, the texts, the support, the donations, the visitors that have come and seen him have been absolutely the reason myself, wife, and family have gotten through everything so far," he said.

Taylor said Xavier is obsessed with baseball and is happiest on the field. He's on three teams, collects and sells baseball cards, and recently got more than 200 player signatures on a trip to Florida for spring training.

Xavier always had a bible verse written on his baseball hats and their family is holding on to their faith.

"Just keep all the prayers and the love and support coming, a miracle will happen for our boy. He will walk out of this hospital," Taylor said.

The president of the Maple Shade Baseball Association said they submitted their incident report to both Babe Ruth League Headquarters and Maple Shade Township/Police Department. They continue to ask for prayers and support for Xavier.

"The love and support we have seen truly exemplifies the community that is youth sports," a statement said.