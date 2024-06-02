X-rays negative on Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez after he was hit by line drive against the Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Left hand pitcher Ranger Suárez exited Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals after he was hit by a line drive in the second inning, but X-rays taken on the injury came back negative.

"Everything is good," Suárez said through an interpreter after the Phillies' 6-1 victory. "Have to thank God on this one."

Suárez, who entered the game tied for the major league lead with nine wins, left with a bruised left hand after he was drilled by a 106.1 mph line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson in the second inning. The lefty picked up the ball and threw to first to get the final out of the inning and then immediately winced in pain.

He put his face in his glove, walked to the dugout and then headed back to the clubhouse.

"As soon as the ball hit me, I knew I wasn't going to be able to continue," he said, before joking. "I need to improve my pitches so that doesn't happen again."

Suárez said the ball hit him on the part of the thumb that is more muscle than bone. There's inflammation, but Suárez said he would know in a couple of days whether he'll be able to make his next scheduled start.

"Glad to see he's doing OK and hope he gets better soon," said Bryce Harper, who homered in the win.

Suárez retired all six batters he faced, striking out two. He began play on Saturday second in the NL in ERA (1.75), first in opponents' batting average (.171), first in WHIP (0.82) and sixth in strikeouts (77).

Spencer Turnbull struck out six in three scoreless innings after stepping in Suárez and the Phillies won their eighth straight at home.