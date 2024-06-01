Phillies top Cardinals 6-1 for their 8th straight home win after Suárez leaves early with an injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Spencer Turnbull struck out six in three scoreless innings after stepping in for injured starter Ranger Suárez and Bryce Harper homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Alec Bohm drove in two runs for the NL East-leading Phillies, who have won eight in a row at home and improved to 41-18.

Suárez, who entered the game tied for the major league lead with nine wins, left with a bruised left hand after he was drilled by a 106.1 mph line drive off the bat of Alec Burleson in the second inning. He picked up the ball and threw to first to get the final out and then immediately winced. Suárez put his face in his glove, walked to the dugout and then headed back to the clubhouse after retiring all six batters he faced, striking out two.

Suárez began play Saturday second in the NL in ERA (1.75), first in opponents' batting average (.171), first in WHIP (0.82) and sixth in strikeouts (77).

Masyn Winn drove in the lone run for the Cardinals, who had gotten back to .500 entering this three-game series after winning 12 of 15 before dropping the opener Friday night.

Philadelphia will go for its third straight three-game home series sweep on Sunday night.

Turnbull (3-0), who started the season in the rotation while Taijuan Walker was out with shoulder injury, didn't allow a hit and retired nine of 10 batters, with the only baserunner reaching on an error.

Harper padded Philadelphia's lead in the seventh with a two-out, two-run drive 415 feet into the second deck in right field off John King. It was the 14th homer and 44th RBI for the two-time MVP.

Philadelphia jumped in front with three runs in the first off Sonny Gray (7-3). Bohm's major league-leading 23rd double scored a pair of runs, and Nick Castellanos made it 3-0 with a two-out double to score Bohm.

Gray left after giving up four runs and five hits in five innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

St. Louis scored its lone run in the third on rookie Winn's sacrifice fly off José Ruiz.

Phillies relievers Orion Kerkering, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto followed Turnbull with three scoreless innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Claimed RHP Freddy Tarnok off waivers from Oakland and transferred RHP Dylan Covey (right shoulder strain) to the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Walker (3-1, 5.51) opposes Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (2-3, 3.45) in the finale of the three-game set on Sunday night.