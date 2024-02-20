WWE World at WrestleMania returns to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years

WWE World at WrestleMania returns to Philly for the first time in 25 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eyes of the wrestling world will be on the Linc this April as WrestleMania 40 returns to Philly for the first time in 25 years.

Tickets go on sale Thursday for "WWE World at WrestleMania" at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7.

Think of it like the NFL fan experience but for wrestling.

Organizers said there will be discussions with WWE Stars, a gaming tournament, live podcast recordings and a chance to meet WWE wrestlers.

WrestleMania starts on April 4.