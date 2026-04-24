Price check: How inspectors make sure grocery store sales ring up correctly

You spot a sale sticker on the shelf, grab the item, but then at checkout it rings up at full price (surprise!).

That kind of mismatch is exactly what local inspectors are working to catch.

CBS News Philadelphia tagged along with Bucks County Weights & Measures inspectors as they checked prices and scales at a ShopRite in Warminster, part of a routine effort to make sure shoppers are charged what they see.

Using a handheld scanner, inspector John Devito selects items throughout the store and compares the shelf price to what comes up at the register.

"We try to do this as random as possible," Devito said.

Bucks County inspects hundreds of retailers every year, according to Michael Bannon, the county's consumer protection director. On a pricing inspection, he said inspectors typically check 50 items chosen at random. To pass, a store must be at least 98% accurate.

During this visit, inspectors didn't find a single pricing error.

Bannon said the work is especially important as food prices remain high.

"When prices go up like they are now, people really pay attention to what they spend on food," Bannon said. "If you don't inspect on a regular basis, businesses can get sloppy over time."

If a store repeatedly fails inspections or doesn't correct problems, the county can impose fines.

Inspectors also test the accuracy of store scales, from the produce department to self‑checkout stations.

"If you buy two pounds of apples, you want to make sure you're getting two pounds," inspector Jason Garriston said.

Scales that pass inspection receive a sticker showing they've been checked and approved for the year.

"When customers see that seal, they know the scale is good," Garriston said.

Bannon said shoppers should feel confident inspections are happening.

"Rest assured in Bucks County, we're out there checking on a regular basis," he said.

There are some limits. Inspectors can only check prices at stores that post prices on shelves. In Pennsylvania, shelf pricing is not required by law, unlike in New Jersey.

If you do notice a price error, always head to customer service. By law, you're entitled to pay the lower advertised price, according to Mary Bach, a consumer advocate with AARP Pennsylvania. Some stores may even give the item to you for free.

Bach said that's why it's always a good idea to double‑check your receipt before you leave the store.

If you're unable to get an issue resolved, you can file complaints with your local county or state consumer protection division.

Here's where you can contact those offices:

You can use the CBS News price tracker to see how much food and other costs are rising.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.