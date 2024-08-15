Wrigley Field to host four Big Ten hockey games for "Frozen Confines" series in January

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Friendly Confines will transform into the Frozen Confines for the New Year's weekend, as Wrigley Field will host four Big Ten hockey games in January, with a pair of doubleheaders.

Dubbed "The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series," it will feature three Big Ten's men's hockey games, and a Western Collegiate Hockey Association women's hockey game on the weekend of Jan. 3-4, 2025.

The games will come just after Wrigley Field hosts the NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Eve, with the Chicago Blackhawks facing off against the St. Louis Blues – the second Winter Classic ever held at Wrigley Field.

The specific order of the Frozen Confines games at Wrigley Field has yet to be decided, but the first doubleheader on Jan. 3 will feature Penn State vs. Notre Dame and Ohio State vs. Michigan; with the first game at 4 p.m. and the second game at 7:30 p.m.

The second doubleheader on Jan. 4 will feature Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in men's hockey and Wisconsin vs. Michigan State in women's hockey; with the first game at 4:30 p.m. and the second game at 8 p.m.

All six men's teams playing in the series were ranked in the top 20 in national polls at some point last year, with Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin all finishing in the top 10. Michigan also went to the Men's Frozen Four for the third consecutive year last season.

The Ohio State and Wisconsin women's teams have combined to win the last five national championships, and faced off against each other in the last two NCAA championship games.

Tickets for the Frozen Confines games go on sale on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. at cubs.com/BigTenHockey. A separate ticket is required for each day of the series.