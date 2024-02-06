Blackhawks to host Winter Classic at Wrigley Field next year, for first time since 2009

Blackhawks to host Winter Classic at Wrigley Field for second time

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The NHL Winter Classic is coming back to Wrigley Field next season – with the Blackhawks set to host the outdoor game for the third time.

This will be the second time the Friendly confines has hosted the New Year's Day Winter Classic. The last time was on New Year's Day 2009, when the Blackhawks played the Detroit Red Wings at Wrigley and lost 6-4.

The temperature was seasonal that day, reaching about 30 degrees by the middle of the day.

At the time, some icons of the ice who went on to win the Stanley Cup the following year were around – Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Dustin Byfuglien, and Brent Seabrook to name a few. But Marian Hossa, who was on all three Stanley Cup-champion Blackhawks teams of the 2010s, was still playing for the Red Wings back then.

Wrigley Field as the Blackhawks took on the Detroit Red Wings for the 2009 Winter Classic, on Jan. 1, 2009. CBS 2

The 2025 Winter Classic will also mark the third time 'Hawks have hosted the outdoor game. In 2019, they hosted the Boston Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

The Blackhawks also played in in the Winter Classic in 2015 – taking on the Washington Capitals at Nationals Park, and in 2017 – taking on the St. Louis Blues at Busch Stadium.

The Blackhawks have also lost the Winter Classic each and every time they have played it. They are 0-4 all time in the Winter Classic – yes, even in including 2015, a year they would go on to win the Stanley Cup.

In fact, the only time the Blackhawks have ever won an outdoor game was when they took on the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field on March 2, 2014. They won that game – which was part of the NHL Stadium Series – by a score of 5-1.

The current Blackhawks are excited to get a new opportunity to host at Wrigley. The last time they did, Blackhawks defenseman and Glenbrook North High School alum Jaycob Megna was only 16.

"If that is the case, that's awesome," said Megna. "I remember growing up watching the game they had at Wrigley – I don't know which one that was – but anytime, a Winter Classic is so special and to have it at Wrigley Field – one of the most historic places, definitely in Chicago and probably around the U.S. in sporting events – so that'd be really cool."

"It'll be really exciting, and I know the players would always love and appreciate that opportunity," said Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson.

Wrigley Field will also be only the second venue to host the Winter Classic twice. Fenway Park in Boston hosted in both 2010 and 2023.

This year's Winter Classic was played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Seattle Kraken beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0.