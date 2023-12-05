Lane Johnson named Eagles' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lane Johnson is the Philadelphia Eagles' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson, 33, is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL and also has shown an off-the-field dedication to mental health advocacy.

"I've been fortunate to spend my entire career playing for an organization and city that has embraced me at my best, but more importantly, supported me and helped me through some of my darkest moments," Johnson said in a statement. "Playing this game has always been a passion of mine, but being able to share my mental health journey through the platform football has given me has been a rewarding experience.

"I'm grateful to have had a strong support system, and my hope is to support others who are suffering in silence by opening doors for them to feel comfortable enough sharing their stories."

The Eagles drafted Johnson with the fourth overall pick in 2013, and he quickly developed into one of the league's best right tackles. He has a lengthy on-the-field résumé: four Pro Bowls, three-time AP All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion.

Johnson made national headlines in 2021 when he opened up about his mental health after he missed three games because of anxiety and depression. He was first diagnosed in 2008.

Since opening up, Johnson has used his platform as an elite NFL tackle to advocate for mental health awareness and treatment. The Eagles highlighted Johnson's 2022 speaking engagement for the Jewish Federation of Atlantic and Cape May Counties in New Jersey and his partnership with Kooth, a free mental health service for Philadelphia's young people, in a news release.

He's also helped support local charities, teaming up with his offensive linemen mates Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata to release two popular charity Christmas albums: "A Philly Special Christmas" and "A Philly Special Christmas Special." The first record raised more than $1.25 million for Philly charities, and proceeds from the second will go to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children's Crisis Treatment Center.

Johnson supported The 98 Fund and The Brian Bill Foundation for his NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

Three Eagles have previously won the award: Chris Long, Troy Vincent and Harold Carmichael.

What is the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award?

First established in 1970, the award was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

Each NFL team nominees one player.

The award recognizes players who excelled both on the field and off it, with community service.

The 2023 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors, a primetime awards show airing on CBS, on Feb. 8 before Super Bowl LVIII.