Phillies to start Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler in Games 1 and 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We now know who will take the mound for the Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series this weekend. Aaron Nola will start Game 1 in Houston and Zack Wheeler will start Game 2, manager Rob Thomson announced Wednesday.

"First two games, we'll go Nola, Wheeler, just to give Wheels an extra day," Thomson said.

Game 1 is on Friday and Game 2 is Saturday. First pitch for both games is 8:03 p.m.

The Phillies are holding an on-field workout at Citizens Bank Park at 11:30 a.m. and will fly to Houston after.

Some Phillies fans are scrambling to book trips to travel to Houston for Games 1 and 2, while others are awaiting emails from the Phillies to see if they won the lottery to purchase World Series tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

Watch Thompson's full press conference in the player above.