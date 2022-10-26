Watch CBS News
Phillies to start Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler in Games 1 and 2

By CBS3 Staff

Phillies manager Rob Thomson names Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler starting pitchers for Games 1 and 2
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We now know who will take the mound for the Phillies in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series this weekend. Aaron Nola will start Game 1 in Houston and Zack Wheeler will start Game 2, manager Rob Thomson announced Wednesday. 

"First two games, we'll go Nola, Wheeler, just to give Wheels an extra day," Thomson said. 

Game 1 is on Friday and Game 2 is Saturday. First pitch for both games is 8:03 p.m. 

The Phillies are holding an on-field workout at Citizens Bank Park at 11:30 a.m. and will fly to Houston after. 

Some Phillies fans are scrambling to book trips to travel to Houston for Games 1 and 2, while others are awaiting emails from the Phillies to see if they won the lottery to purchase World Series tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 at Citizens Bank Park. 

Watch Thompson's full press conference in the player above. 

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:45 AM

