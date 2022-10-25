Phillies fans rush to book trip to Houston for World Series

Planning to travel to Houston to see Phillies in World Series? Here's what you need to know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Many Phillies fans are scrambling to book flights and hotels for Games 1 and 2 of the World Series in Houston.

Among the fans planning to go is Gordon Ernst Jr., the Mount Laurel father whose family ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto while having breakfast in a San Diego diner during the National League Championship Series.

In the spirit of brotherly love, Ernst paid the players' tab.

"I bought them breakfast because they were so courteous," Ernst said. "I went up to them. We took photos. They could've been like, 'Beat it.'"

Now, he and his family and friends are hoping to run into the Phillies again in Houston.

"We've got possibilities for leaving Thursday morning, airfare," Ernst said. "Or we were thinking [of] getting a little creative and maybe getting an RV at 10 and driving to Houston and taking over."

No matter what they decide, it will be a pricy trip.

"Prices are expensive across the board," Ernst said. "Sometimes you gotta dig deep into that pocket and spend a little money if you want to have some fun."

Both AAA and South Jersey travel company Phans of Philly said if Phillies fanatics want to go to Houston, the time to book is now.