World Series: Phillies faithful remain positive after Game 5

Fans keeping the faith as Phillies head back to Houston down 3-2 in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a tough two nights for Phillies fans, but they aren't giving up hope yet. Fans left the ballpark disappointed and frustrated after the Phillies' Game 5 loss to the Astros, so do they think the Fightins can make a comeback?

It always starts with belief.

Phillies fans are in a state of disbelief after the Astros came to Philadelphia and took two out of three games from the Fightins at Citizens Bank Park.

Back at the ballpark this morning keeping the Phaith #RingTheBell 📸: @phillyshooter pic.twitter.com/AjXTcd9nj4 — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) November 4, 2022

The Phillies had been perfect at home this postseason and the fans have been a contributing factor.

Despite losing the last two games and being down 3-2 in the World Series, fans are still rallying behind the Fightins.

Fans in Philadelphia say they have faith and believe they can still win the series.

"A lot disappointed, you know, taking only one of three at home hurts a bit. We can turn it around though. We can do it in seven. We absolutely can do it. Pitching has to come through we got to get some hits," one fan said.

Another fan reminds us, were the Fightins.

"We will win two in Houston and take this home. We're the Phillies. We're the Fightins. That's what we're here for," the fan said.

Unfortunately, the series is headed back to Houston. If the Phillies pull it off, they'll have to win the next two games on the road.