World Series: Can all fans with tickets make Game 3 Tuesday?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Postponing Monday's Game 3 has created a sudden dilemma for a lot of Phillies fans. Can everyone rearrange plans to make it to Tuesday's game?

What happens if you had work Tuesday or made travel plans and had to leave town before Tuesday night's game? Some fans are desperately trying to shift their schedules or even resell their Game 3 tickets.

But, this dilemma could also be another fan's lucky day.

If you have a ticket and can't make it Tuesday night, you can easily transfer your e-tickets to someone else.

"Everyone just wants to make sure we're here, get us a win in Game 3, and keep the good momentum rolling," Connor Dugan said.

No Game 3 on Monday night is no problem for Connor Dugan who flew into town from Chicago just to see his Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series.

"Made the trip out here planning to take one day off of work and got lucky to have a really good manager who's supportive of the Phillies' dream. So I'll be coming back on Wednesday now," Dugan said.

In his case, you can call it good fate, but not all fans' schedules are as flexible.

"I've been seeing people saying they can't make the game tonight," South Philly resident Dalton Holland said.

Lifelong Phillies fan Dalton Holland has been scouring the internet since last night hoping to score tickets to Game 3.

"I've been swooping in, the problem is the second somebody posts it the tickets are gone like that," he said. "If I'm looking for a ticket I would be looking out here today."

But, if you're on a mission to buy tickets from a reseller, Stub Hub spokesperson Adam Budelli urges buyers to be careful.

"Just know it is a mobile-only event. If anyone is trying to sell you a paper ticket, walk away right away," Budelli said.

Holland says to "just go with your gut, if you're from Philly, go with your gut."

First pitch for Game 3 is Tuesday at 8:03 p.m.