Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m.
The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away.
CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.