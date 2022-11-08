Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday
Police: Woman, teen shot in Frankford overnight Tuesday 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman and teen were shot overnight Tuesday in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. According to Philadelphia police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Haworth Street just before 1 a.m. 

The victims were reportedly on their way home when three men approached them and opened fire before eventually running away. 

CBS3 is told both victims are in stable condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.