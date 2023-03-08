Woman killed in Westampton house fire, police say

WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman was killed in a house fire in Westampton, Burlington County, Wednesday morning.

Westampton officials say flames broke out shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Whitlow Drive.

The fire began upstairs and was contained to one side of the home, according to police.

"We were dispatched out here with our emergency services fire department at 5:54 this morning for a house fire with victims trapped," Westampton Police Department Lt. Brian Ferguson said. "Our fire department arrived on location within minutes. Quick, aggressive attack inside, they had the fire under control in under 20 minutes."

Police say one woman died in the fire. Her age and identity were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Officials say the fire was put out within 20 minutes.