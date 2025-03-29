Woman killed after driver crashes into truck in Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say

A woman was killed in a car crash in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of West Hunting Park Avenue just before 1 a.m., Philadelphia police Inspector D F Pace said.

When they arrived they found a white sedan had crashed into a parked truck.

A man in the driver's seat of the sedan was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. The passenger, a 54-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pace said police are also investigating a 2015 Chrysler Pacifica that crashed about 100 yards away from the crash scene to see if there is a connection.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigations unit.