Woman found dead after house fire and collapse in Wilmington, Delaware

A woman was found dead after a house fire in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called out to the 2000 block of North Harrison Street for a reported blaze at a three-story building, Wilmington Fire Chief John Looney said in a news release.

Wilmington Fire Department

Firefighters attempted to search for people trapped in the building, but the incident commander eventually ordered all firefighters out of the structure due to extreme fire conditions and concerns about the building's stability.

There was eventually a total collapse. The fire took about an hour to get under control, and a neighboring home had moderate fire and smoke damage.

Wilmington Fire Department

Later on Saturday, crews found the woman's body in the rubble. She has not been publicly identified.