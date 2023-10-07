Woman fatally shot inside North Philadelphia barber shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 40-year-old woman died after being shot inside of a North Philadelphia barbershop.

Police responded to the scene of 2500 Lehigh Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., where they said a woman was shot once in the torso and once in the head. Officials said she was pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made yet.