Woman charged for hazmat situation in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The woman involved in the hazmat situation in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday has now been identified and charged. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Saturday that Perla Santiago-Diaz has been charged "for her role in an alleged drug conspiracy involving a large quantity of heroin and fentanyl."

A man died and Santiago-Diaz, as well as a baby, were taken to a hospital after the incident inside a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome. The DA's office said they were treated for heroin and fentanyl exposure.

Two police officers were decontaminated at the scene for exposure to the substance.

Police confiscated "two kilos of heroin and fentanyl, along with cash, IDs, and cell phones," the DA's office said.

Santiago-Diaz is charged with causing catastrophe, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, and related offenses.

The DA's office says it will request bail to be set at $2 million.