1 dead, woman and baby taken to hospital after hazmat incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person died after ingesting a white powder substance, and a woman and baby were taken to a hospital for examination, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the 4000 block of Teesdale Street around 11 a.m. and are treating the incident as a hazmat situation.

Two police officers were decontaminated at the scene for exposure to the substance.

The block is not far from the major intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues.

Footage from Chopper 3 showed the response.