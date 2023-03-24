Watch CBS News
1 dead, woman and baby taken to hospital after hazmat incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One person died after ingesting a white powder substance, and a woman and baby were taken to a hospital for examination, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances responded to the 4000 block of Teesdale Street around 11 a.m. and are treating the incident as a hazmat situation.

Two police officers were decontaminated at the scene for exposure to the substance.

The block is not far from the major intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues.

