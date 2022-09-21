Woman caught in crossfire, shot on her way back from work, Philadelphia police say

Woman caught in crossfire, shot on her way back from work, Philadelphia police say

Woman caught in crossfire, shot on her way back from work, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot while driving home from work after getting caught in the crossfire of two gunmen. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at North 22nd and West Clearfield Streets in North Philadelphia, just steps from the Panati Rec Center.

Police say two men were shooting at each other on the street.

One of the bullets went through the driver side door of the woman's car hitting the woman in her thigh.

She's in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been made.