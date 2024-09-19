Woman punched in face several times at Pennsylvania laundromat, police say

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington Township are looking for a man they say brutally attacked a woman inside a laundromat on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the Roslyn section of Abington Township.

According to police, the woman was folding clothes when the man, who is believed to be homeless, walked in and punched the woman in the face several times.

The woman suffered lacerations, swelling and fractured bones. She was taken to the hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Abington Township Police

Police said the victim does not know the suspect and has never seen him before.

The man was last seen heading eastbound on Woodland Road, carrying a blue shopping bag. He is believed to frequent the Roslyn and Abington areas.

If you recognize the suspect or are familiar with his possible whereabouts, contact Detective Cynthia Pettinato at (267) 536-1098.