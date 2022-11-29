Wolf visits LGBTQ+ center given $2.5 million for repairs
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia Tuesday, highlighting an investment in the LGBTQ+ community.
He visited the William Way LGBT Community Center, where the state is helping pay for renovations.
The Wolf administration is investing $2.5 million in the center at 13th and Spruce Streets.
The center will use the funding to modernize and improve its spaces.
