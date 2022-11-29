Watch CBS News
Wolf visits LGBTQ+ center given $2.5 million for repairs

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Gov. Wolf highlights investment in LGBT+ community in Philadelphia
Gov. Wolf highlights investment in LGBT+ community in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia Tuesday, highlighting an investment in the LGBTQ+ community.

He visited the William Way LGBT Community Center, where the state is helping pay for renovations.

The Wolf administration is investing $2.5 million in the center at 13th and Spruce Streets.

The center will use the funding to modernize and improve its spaces. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:33 PM

